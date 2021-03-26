QUINCY (CBS) — An armed robbery suspect stole a Rockland Police cruiser Friday morning, the Massachusetts State Police confirmed. The person stopped the cruiser and refused to get out near Exit 42 of the Burgin Parkway to Route 3 in Quincy.
The area was closed to traffic before 8 a.m.
Quincy Police also confirmed to WBZ-TV that one of their cruisers was damaged during the pursuit of this suspect. They said their officer is OK but did not provide any other details about the crash.