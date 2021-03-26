BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ due diligence on all of the draft’s top quarterback continued on Friday, as the team had a representative on hand to watch Zach Wilson’s pro day.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that front office consultant Eliot Wolf is in attendance at BYU, as Wilson shows off his abilities in front of NFL executives ahead of next month’s draft.

Of course, Wolf is part of a rather large contingent of executives and evaluators, as Wilson figures to be a top-five — and possibly a top-three — pick in April.

Also at BYU … • Raiders GM Mike Mayock. • Jets GM Joe Douglas. • Vikings GM Rick Spielman. • Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden. • Patriots exec Eliot Wolf. READ MORE: Watch Live @ 11: Boston Mayor Kim Janey To Give COVID Update, Get Vaccinated Jags coach Urban Meyer won't be there (Bevell has a house close to BYU, his daughter goes there). https://t.co/YIjA9JDAKA — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2021

The Patriots own the No. 15 pick, and thus they are very unlikely to be in a position to draft the top quarterbacks available, barring an earth-shattering type of trade. Still, the team has put in the work to scout the top QBs, sending two people to watch presumed No. pick Trevor Lawrence’s pro day and sending a scout to watch Trey Lance’s pro day. Justin Fields has not yet held his pro day.

Notably, there were not any reports of the Patriots being in attendance for Mac Jones’ pro day earlier this week.

Wilson is expected to go very early in the draft, after elevating his draft stock significantly in 2020 by throwing 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions. After throwing a total of 23 touchdowns with 12 interceptions combined in his freshman and sophomore seasons, Wilson’s rise has been rapid.

With Lawrence expected to go to the Jaguars at No. 1 overall, Wilson could be the Jets’ choice at No. 2 (if they want to move on from Sam Darnold). The Dolphins pick at No. 3 and drafted Tua Tagovailoa last year, so they’re not likely in the market for Wilson, but they could be a prime trading opportunity for a team that wants the BYU quarterback.

The Patriots currently have Cam Newton under contract for one year, with Jarrett Stidham signed as the backup. Rumors and whispers continue to swirl about the Patriots’ larger plans at quarterback. And while it still feels like a long shot for the Patriots to be involved in Fields or Wilson (or even Lance, to some extent), it’s clear that the team is putting in the work so that it can operate quickly and decisively if the the opportunity to select a QB of the future arises next month.