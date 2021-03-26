BOSTON (CBS) — Former Massachusetts governor and current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has been named this year’s recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. The JFK Library Foundation cited Romney’s “historic vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump in 2020, and his consistent and courageous defense of democracy.”

Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump on abuse of power charges. The foundation also praised Romney for defending the 2020 election results and once again voting to convict Trump on insurrection charges following the Capitol riot.

“Senator Romney‘s commitment to our Constitution makes him a worthy successor to the senators who inspired my father to write Profiles in Courage. He reminds us that our Democracy depends on the courage, conscience and character of our elected officials,” Caroline Kennedy, said in a statement.

The foundation noticed the sharp criticism Romney faced from his own party.

“When I think of courage, I think of my Dad,” said Romney in a statement. “He did what was right regardless of consequence. I aspire to his example, though I have failed from time to time. We must subordinate our political fortunes to the causes of freedom, equal opportunity and truth, particularly as they are under assault here and abroad.”

I'm humbled by the Kennedy family's recognition today. But I see courage every week from my colleagues in the Senate, many of whom make tough decisions to do what they believe is right even though it may be politically unpopular. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 26, 2021

The award, started in 1989 and named after Kennedy’s Pultizer Prize-winning book, honors “public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences.” Recent winners of the Profile In Courage include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama.

Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg will present the award at a virtual ceremony in May.