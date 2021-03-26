BOSTON (CBS) – There have been 910 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That's 241 more total cases than the previous week, an increase of more than 26-percent.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 682 cases among students and 228 among staff members between March 18th and March 24th.
North Attleboro had the most cases among students with 28. Braintree had 24, Barnstable 22 and Framingham 21. Barnstable moved to remote learning for Thursday and Friday due to the spike in COVID cases.
Schools are not required to report positive cases to the state.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 8,692 students and 5,267 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
Overall, the state estimates there are about 450,000 students and 75,000 staff in Massachusetts public schools.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.