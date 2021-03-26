Tuukka Rask Leaves Bruins' Loss To Islanders After First Period With 'Upper-Body' InjuryTuukka Rask made his return for the Bruins on Thursday night, but it did not last long.

Islanders Rally, Disappoint Bruins Fans With 4-3 OT VictoryThe New York Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Bruins 4-3 on Thursday night in the first major league sporting event in Boston with fans in attendance since the pandemic shutdown.

Making Sense Of Celtics' Deadline Day DealsIf you were expecting a grand display of fireworks from the Celtics on trade deadline day, you should have known better. But Danny Ainge did pull off a pretty solid move that will provide the team with some much-needed scoring off the bench.

Celtics Reportedly Trade Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague To Get Under Luxury TaxThe Celtics have traded Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls for Mo Wagner, a move that helps get the team under the luxury tax.

Report: Mass. Native Bo Burnham Cast To Play Larry Bird In HBO SeriesAn HBO series centering on the "Showtime" Lakers of the 1980s is in production, and the network is tapping a Massachusetts-born actor to play Larry Bird.