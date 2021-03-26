BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics acquired three new players ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and they could be in the Boston lineup sooner than expected.

Danny Ainge’s big splash on Thursday was acquiring sharpshooter Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic, a solid swingman who should provide a much-needed scoring punch off the Boston bench. He is heading to Boston for his physical on Friday, and though he won’t be in the Celtics lineup Friday night against the Bucks in Milwaukee, Ainge said Friday morning that Fournier could join the team for Saturday night’s tilt against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

“He has a family – a wife and child – so he is flying in this morning, and will take his physical this afternoon,” Ainge told reporters on a Friday morning Zoom session. “He won’t be in Milwaukee, but he could potentially be in Oklahoma City tomorrow.”

After the team’s back-to-back in Milwaukee and Oklahoma City, the Celtics return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans in Boston on Monday.

Ainge also acquired big men Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet in a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls, sending Daniel Theis and Javonte Green to Chicago. Kornet was in Chicago when the deal went down, and is expected to be in Milwaukee Friday night. Wagner was in Boston Thursday night to take his physical and may be able to make it to Milwaukee for Friday night’s game as well.

Ainge said that trading Theis was difficult, but his free agency this offseason played a big factor in the deal. Ainge is also intrigued by Wagner’s upside.

“Mo is a younger player who hasn’t had much opportunity,” Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Friday morning. “He’s 23 and can shoot the ball from the outside. He hasn’t had consistent minutes in his career. I love his energy and I think he’s one of – if not the leading – charge-taker in the NBA. It’s the intensity and effort.”

Ainge said that trading Theis will also open up more playing time for Rob Williams, who has been one of the brightest spots on an otherwise disappointing Celtics team this season.