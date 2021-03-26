BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,301 new confirmed COVID cases and 40 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 588,599 while the total number of deaths is 16,711.

There were 107,593 total new tests reported.
There were 107,593 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%.
There are 622 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, a decrease of nine since Thursday.
There are an estimated 28,810 active cases in Massachusetts.