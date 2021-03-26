ABINGTON (CBS) – An Abington police officer was taken to the hospital Friday morning after his police cruiser hit a utility pole and rolled over during a pursuit of a suspect charged with committing an armed robbery in Rockland and stealing a police cruiser.
Officials say the officer was helping Rockland Police pursue the suspect when he lost control of his car. The accident occurred in Rockland.
Abington Police said the officer is recovering and will be released from the hospital soon.
"The officer is doing great," the Abington Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.
According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, the suspect robbed a store in Rockland Friday morning, stole an open cruiser and took off, leading police on a chase through several towns.
The I-Team said stop-sticks were deployed to stop the stolen cruiser near the BJ's Gas Station on Burgin Parkway in Quincy, leaving the car with flat tires.
After a tense stand off, state Police said the situation was over around 9:45 a.m. Officials said the suspect was shot by police and rushed to the hospital. According to the I-Team, the suspect has been pronounced dead.