WESTMINSTER (CBS) – Several people needed to be rescued after crashing into a marsh in Westminster Thursday morning.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Route 2 near Exit 26.
The car crashed into about three feet of water, around 20 feet from shore.
Firefighters laid a ladder out to the car, allowing the people inside to safely escape.
No serious injuries were reported.