By CBSBoston.com Staff
WESTMINSTER (CBS) – Several people needed to be rescued after crashing into a marsh in Westminster Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Route 2 near Exit 26.

A car in the marsh following a Westminster crash. (Image Credit: Westminster Fire Department)

The car crashed into about three feet of water, around 20 feet from shore.

Westminster firefighters rescue people after a car crashed into a marsh. (Image Credit: Westminster Fire Department)

Firefighters laid a ladder out to the car, allowing the people inside to safely escape.

No serious injuries were reported.

