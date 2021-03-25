WESTFORD (CBS) – Here’s how a bad day got worse for a driver in Westford this week.
A car broke down on Pleasant Street Monday afternoon. While trying to move it out of the road, the car rolled off the street and then through the parking lot of the Abbot Mill Apartments.
And it didn't stop there.
It crashed through a fence and then went down about 15-to-20 feet into a pit between the mill and the parking lot’s retaining wall.
The good news – no one was hurt. The bad news – the fire department was called in along with a tow company's heavy wrecker to lift the car back up to the parking lot.
“There’s never a dull moment in The Village,” the Westford Fire Department said in a Facebook post about the crash.