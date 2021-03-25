Making Sense Of Celtics' Deadline Day DealsIf you were expecting a grand display of fireworks from the Celtics on trade deadline day, you should have known better. But Danny Ainge did pull off a pretty solid move that will provide the team with some much-needed scoring off the bench.

Celtics Reportedly Trade Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague To Get Under Luxury TaxThe Celtics have traded Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls for Mo Wagner, a move that helps get the team under the luxury tax.

Report: Mass. Native Bo Burnham Cast To Play Larry Bird In HBO SeriesAn HBO series centering on the "Showtime" Lakers of the 1980s is in production, and the network is tapping a Massachusetts-born actor to play Larry Bird.

Malcolm Butler Signs One-Year Deal With CardinalsFormer Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler has a new home.

Aaron Gordon Traded To Denver Nuggets -- Not Boston CelticsSorry Celtics fans, but Aaron Gordon is not walking through that door on deadline day.