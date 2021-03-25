BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have a new player on deadline day, adding some much-needed shooting in Magic swingman Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old Frenchman confirmed the reported deal with a tweet early Thursday afternoon.
Hi @celtics fans,
If you're not familiar with me, please Google my last name.
You're welcome.
🍀
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 25, 2021
Google “Evan Fournier” all you want. But googling just “Fournier” leads you to a medical condition that will likely make your stomach churn, or cause men to feel a little pain further down their body.
You just did it, didn’t you? Didn’t we warn you? Wait, now you’re clicking Google images?!?!?!?! Stop now!
Then again, Celtics fans are used to having their stomachs turn during this season, so maybe that Google search won’t be as displeasing as most think.