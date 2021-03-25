CONCORD, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced the state’s mask mandate will continue to be in effect for at least 21 more days. The state reported 418 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

“As we have done all through this entire process, we just take it in kind of bits and chunks and we’ll re-up that for at least for the next 21 days,” Sununu said.

He said the decision to extend the mask mandate was made in part because there are still residents over age 65 who have not received their second dose of the COVID vaccine.

“Still a large portion of that population hasn’t been fully vaccinated yet so those are the types of things we really look at in terms of making sure we protect that vulnerable population, while we are making some loosening of restrictions,” Sununu said.

The mask mandate has been in effect since November 20, 2020. Everyone over the age of 5 is required to wear a mask or cloth face covering over their nose and mouths any time they are in public, indoors or outdoors.

Sununu also announced Thursday that all New Hampshire residents will be eligible to make COVID vaccine appointments by the end of next week.