AstraZeneca Says Its Vaccine Is 76% Effective Against COVID-19While the drug maker AstraZeneca has revised its analysis of a large clinical trial involving its new COVID-19 vaccine, WBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall says it is still impressive and the company maintains that it was still 100% effective at preventing severe disease

8 minutes ago

Gov. Baker Allocates Millions To Hard-Hit Cities Shortchanged By Federal AidGovernor Charlie Baker announced $100 million will now go to Chelsea, Everett, Methuen, and Randolph. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

16 minutes ago

Rescues Made After Car Crashes Into Westminster MarshSeveral people needed to be rescued after crashing into a marsh in Westminster Thursday morning. Geoff Petrulis reports.

2 hours ago

New 'State-Of-The-Art' Outdoor Gorilla Habitat Will Open At Franklin Park Zoo This SummerThe gorillas at the Franklin Park Zoo are getting a new $8.1 million home, and zoo visitors will soon get an up-close experience.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago