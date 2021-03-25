SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — The MGM Springfield casino has been fined $18,000 for “multiple underage violations,” the state gaming commission announced Thursday.
The penalty was assessed for three incidents in December and January involving players under 21 years old being able to game on the casino floor. One underage person was served alcohol, the commission said.
MGM Springfield has also agreed to retrain staff to ensure that underage players do not make it onto the gaming floor.
Anyone under the age of 21 is prohibited from gaming areas in Massachusetts casinos. Children under 16 years old cannot be left unattended on casino property at any time.