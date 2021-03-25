BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has set April 5 as the date that elementary school students (K-5) must return to the classroom. But dozens of schools and districts have received waivers from the state that will allow them to delay a complete return to full-time, in-person learning.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told WBZ-TV it has received 77 requests for waivers. Sixty-four have been approved, nine have been denied and four are still being reviewed.
Of the approved waivers, 29 were requests to delay full reopening for Grade 5 because it is part of a district’s middle school configuration. Middle schools (6-8) are required to be back the classroom full-time on April 28. The other 35 approvals, listed below, were for districts that are allowed to return incrementally because they’ve been fully remote the whole school year.
The schools approved to return incrementally are:
- Dudley Street Neighborhood Charter School
- Boston Renaissance Charter
- Lynn
- SABIS International Charter School
- Revere
- Worcester
- Somerville
- Brockton
- Springfield
- Baystate Academy Charter
- MATCH Charter
- Boston
- UP Academy Dorchester
- UP Academy Boston
- UP Academy Holland
- Community Day Charter- Gateway
- Community Day Charter- Prospect
- Community Day Charter- R. Kingman Webster
- Alma Del Mar Charter
- Triton
- SEEM Collaborative
- Cotting School
- KIPP Academy Lynn
- KIPP Academy Boston
- Chelsea
- Assabet Valley Collaborative
- Libertas Academy Charter School
- Northshore Education Consortiom
- Amherst
- Pelham
- Prospect Hill Academy Charter
- New England Pediatric Care Day School
- N.E.A.R.I. School
- Haverhill
- Dever Elementary School
Waivers were denied for Wareham, Easthampton, Gloucester, Malden, Hill View Montessori Charter, Boston Collegiate Charter, South Hadley, Roxbury Prep Charter and Codman Academy Charter.