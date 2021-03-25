BOSTON (CBS) — An HBO series centering on the “Showtime” Lakers of the 1980s is in production, and the network is tapping a Massachusetts-born actor to play Larry Bird.
According to Deadline, actor Bo Burnham will play Bird in the series.
Though the show is based on the Jeff Pearlman book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s," the Celtics were obviously an integral part of that story, with the two franchises meeting in the Finals three times that decade.
Burnham is a graduate of St. John's Prep and a native of Hamilton, Mass., where he developed a YouTube following before embarking on a career in stand-up comedy. He has appeared in the films "Promising Young Woman" and "The Big Sick," among others.
The HBO series also stars Lowell native Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach.