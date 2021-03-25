BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler has a new home. Butler has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.
Butler will get $6 million from the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The hero of New England’s Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks — which just so happened to take place in Arizona — will now replace Patrick Peterson as Arizona’s top corner. Peterson, the Cardinals longtime No. 1 corner, departed for the Minnesota Vikings via free agency last week.
Butler, 31, started all 16 games for Tennessee last season, hauling in four interceptions for the Titans. He spent the first four years of his career in New England after Bill Belichick signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and was the team’s No. 1 corner for three seasons starting in 2015. But he did not play in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss for reasons that remain unknown, and left New England for the Titans the following offseason.
Butler had eight regular season interceptions during his time with the Patriots, and has picked off 19 passes (17 regular season, two in the playoffs) in his career.