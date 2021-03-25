INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Loyola Ramblers were getting ready Wednesday for their Sweet 16 matchup against Oregon State.

In one of the quirks of this NCAA Tournament, all in the Indianapolis area, Loyola is practicing at Lucas Oil Stadium – even though they play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday.

In another big difference, the team is in a controlled environment and living by COVID protocols.

The Ramblers don’t get to come home after each weekend of games like they did during their final four run in 2018.

“We would go back on campus, and you know, kind of celebrate with the student body a little bit, and it would be much more of like a community-based atmosphere,” said Loyola guard Lucas Williamson, “but basically what we did last weekend is earn the right to stay in the bubble, so it’s just different. But at the end of the day, we’re where we want to be.”

“So you’ve got to look at it half full,” added Loyola Coach Porter Moser. “So yes, we have to stay here. But man, we’re enjoying the moment. We’re enjoying each other. We’re enjoying the competition; the ability to advance. So I just think it’s such a key lesson mindset that you learn this year, is focus on what’s good.”

For the game against Oregon State, tipoff is Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on CBS.