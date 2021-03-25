BOSTN (CBS) – There’s another good reason to get an annual flu vaccine. A new study found that people who got a flu shot last season were less likely to get COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.
Researchers at the University of Michigan looked at data on more than 27,000 patients who were tested for COVID-19 between March and July of 2020.READ MORE: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant Workers Getting A Pay Raise And Bonuses
They found that those who had received a flu shot were more than 20% less likely to test positive for COVID-19. They were also less likely to require hospitalization.READ MORE: AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Slightly Less Effective Than First Reported
It’s not clear why.MORE NEWS: 'It's So Painful For The Jewish Community,' Duxbury High Fires Football Coach For Play-Calling Slurs
Researchers say perhaps people who get flu vaccines are more likely to follow CDC pandemic guidelines, but they say it’s also possible the flu vaccine could have a direct effect on the immune system’s response to the coronavirus.