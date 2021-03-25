BOSTON (CBS) — Just after the 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline hit on Thursday, the Celtics worked out a deal with the Chicago Bulls to get back under the luxury tax. In the deal, Daniel Theis is heading to the Bulls with center Mo Wagner heading to Boston.

Meanwhile, Jeff Teague is reportedly heading to Orlando as part of Boston’s earlier trade for Magic swingman Evan Fournier. Boston used part of its traded player exception to take on his $17 million salary, but needed to clear a roster spot for Fournier.

Source says that Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague and Javonte Green are all headed out, possibly with third team involved between Celtics and Bulls. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 25, 2021

Javonte Green is also heading out of town, though it’s unclear which deal he’s a part of.

Turning Theis and his $5 million salary into Wagner and his $2.1 million salary takes Boston just under the tax. Dealing Green also opens up a roster spot for a potential addition on the buyout market.

Wagner makes $2.1 million, Theis makes $5 million. Would imagine there are more moving pieces if this deal gets done. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 25, 2021

Theis was a solid role player in his four seasons with Boston, starting 106 of his 236 games with the team. He was averaging 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over 42 games (37 starts) this season. He’s shot 55 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three-point range for his career.

The final image of Theis in a Celtics uniform is the big man missing a potential game-winning three from the corner in Boston’s comeback bid against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Wagner appeared in 25 games for the Wizards this season, including 13 starts, and averaged 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. The 23-year-old was a first-round pick by the Lakers in 2018, taken 25th overall by L.A.

In dealing Theis, the Celtics clear up more playing time for Robert Williams.