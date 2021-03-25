BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will receive a shipment of 40,000 Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID vaccines next week which, which Gov. Charlie Baker called “great news.”
The shipment is a significant increase from Massachusetts' previous allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This week, Massachusetts received 7,900 doses from the company.
According to Bloomberg data, Massachusetts is the first large state in the country to vaccinate 30% of its population with a first dose. More than 1.1 million people in the state are fully vaccinated.
“We’re starting to see an increase in doses provided by the federal government,” Baker said.
All residents in Massachusetts will become eligible to receive the COVID vaccine starting April 19.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.