By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have made a deadline day trade with the Orlando Magic. It's not for Aaron Gordon, but Boston is adding some much needed scoring and shooting with swingman Evan Fournier.
The deal is done, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Boston will reportedly send a pair of second-round picks to Orlando for Fournier, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski while the deal was being finalized.
Snagging Fournier for two second-round picks is a steal for Danny Ainge and the Celtics. The 28-year-old started 26 games for Orlando this season, averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game. The nine-year veteran is shooting 46 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range, and should provide some much-needed shooting for Boston. He’s also averaging 4.7 free throws per game, which is more than anyone on the Celtics roster this season.
The Celtics will have to clear a spot to make room for him this season, so another roster move will be coming. Fournier will be a free agent after the season, but Boston will retain his Bird Rights in the offseason.
Acquiring Fournier is not the move most Celtics fans wanted on deadline day, but there is still plenty of time left for Ainge to make another deal before the buzzer sounds at 3 p.m. According to Keith Smith, the Celtics and Magic are still discussing a trade involving Gordon.