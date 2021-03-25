Bruins Eager To Return To Action, Excited To Play In Front Of Fans Thursday NightThe Boston Bruins will return to action Thursday night, and they'll do so with fans there to cheer them on inside the TD Garden.

Hurley: The Patriots Are Good Again, And It's OK To Admit It NowYou can have some question marks in certain areas, but you should have no doubt about this: The New England Patriots are once again a very good football team.

Middleton, Bucks Beat Celtics 121-119 For 8th Straight WinKhris Middleton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks topped the Boston Celtics 121-119 on Wednesday for their eighth consecutive victory.

What Fans Can Expect When They Return To TD Garden For Bruins, CelticsThe TD Garden has new safety changes in place fans will notice when they arrive on Thursday for the first time in more than a year.

Trent Brown Is One Happy Dude To Be Back With PatriotsAs someone who stands at 6-foot-8, Trent Brown is known for sporting a larger-than-life smile. But he was absolutely beaming when talking about his return to New England on Wednesday.