BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Bridgewater Police are seeking the public’s help finding the driver who struck and killed 34-year-old Ian Dalgliesh of Northboro earlier this month.
Dalgliesh was found unconscious in the roadway at the intersection of Auburn and Summer Streets at about 12:40 a.m. on March 7. Police said he had suffered “obvious trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have determined Dalgliesh was struck by a motor vehicle and are seeking information in connection with the crash.
Anyone who was in the area of Auburn, Flagg and Summer Streets in Bridgewater between 11:30 p.m. on March 6 and 12:40 a.m. on March 7 are urged to contact Bridgewater Police or Massachusetts State Police.