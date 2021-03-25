By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Sorry Celtics fans, but Aaron Gordon is not walking through that door on deadline day. The Magic forward is instead heading to the Denver Nuggets, according to multiple reports.
Denver is reportedly sending Gary Harris, rookie RJ Hampton and a first-round pick to Orlando for Gordon, according to Matt Moore of The Action Network.
Gordon is having one of the best seasons of his career and certainly would have fit that “shooting and size” criteria that Danny Ainge had on his wish list this trade season. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.6 points this season off a 44 percent shooting percentage, hitting 38 percent of his shots from three-point range. Gordon does a little bit of everything on offense, averaging 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
But the Nuggets swooped in and bettered whatever Boston had to offer. Ainge will likely tell everyone that he tried to make other moves after swinging a trade for Magic forward Evan Fournier, but in the end the prices were too steep.
There is still time for the Celtics to make another move ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline, but adding Aaron Gordon is no longer on the board.