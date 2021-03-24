(MARE) – Sinais is an athletic teenager of Hispanic descent. She is described by her coach as a star player of her school basketball team. Her goal is to continue to play basketball in high school, as well as to join a travel or town league. She has a membership at the Boys and Girls Club and enjoys going there after school.

Sinais is a fan of Billie Eilish and hopes to one day go to a concert. She also takes pride in her style and loves fashion and beauty. She really enjoys learning about and connecting with people who love Dominican culture. She is well established in her school community and receives high marks in all her classes. Her goals are to attend an out of state college and to take driver’s ed. She hopes to find a family that will support those goals.

Legally freed for adoption, Sinais is looking for a family that is big on culture and family time because she would like to share and honor her Dominican culture. Her social worker is looking for a close and cultivated family who will provide her with the structure she needs. Her social worker will consider a family constellation with or without children. Sinais needs a family that honors her connection to biological family and commitment to maintaining a relationship with all of her siblings.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.