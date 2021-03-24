BOSTON (CBS) — As someone who stands at 6-foot-8, Trent Brown is known for sporting a larger-than-life smile. But the offensive lineman was absolutely beaming Wednesday when chatting about his reunion with the New England Patriots.

Brown is back in New England after two years with the Raiders organization, re-acquired by Bill Belichick before the Patriots went on a free agency spending spree. He’s only played one of his six NFL seasons with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2018, but there is nowhere else he’d rather call home.

“I’ve worn a lot of jerseys, but I’ve never been more proud than when I put on a Patriots jersey,” Brown told reporters on a Wednesday afternoon video conference.

Brown was an absolute monster on New England’s offensive line in 2018, protecting Tom Brady’s blindside while opening up some big holes for Patriots running backs. He said that the Patriots allowed him to be himself, and his one season in New England completely changed his view of the game.

“When I became a Patriot, I’ve always loved football, but I think I began to appreciate what it takes. The actual time, effort and sacrifices you have to make,” he explained. “Some people don’t like it but I loved it, honestly. I just think that it’s where I need to be. I’m happy with the organization. Happiest when I was there, and I never had more fun playing football in my life. I’m glad to be back.”

Brown is likely shifting over to right tackle this time around, with Isaiah Wynn entrenched at left tackle. The 27-year-old said that he doesn’t care where he plays along the line, and is just happy to be back with an incredible group of players and coaches. He says with the players they have in place, the Patriots offense can take on a number of forms.

“Whatever is necessary. We can play some smash-mouth football but we can play finesse too,” said Brown. “We’re a talented offense and we just got James White back, so I think it’ll be a good year.”

The quarterback has, of course, changed, with Brady now in Tampa and Cam Newton the guy in New England. Newton reached out to Brown immediately after New England’s trade with Las Vegas to say he was happy to have him on the team.

“I think it’ll be cool. Regardless of who is back there I have to do my job. Really no big deal who is back there and who is not. I have to do my job at the end of the day or I wont be out there,” he said.

Brown said that the Patriots want him to be at 380 pounds when the season begins, a goal he has already hit this offseason.