BOSTON (CBS) – The Sam Adams taproom in Faneuil Hall is reopening Wednesday after shutting its doors for the winter due to the COVID pandemic.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. with rooftop seating available on a first come, first serve basis.
The taproom has been closed to guests since the middle of December. Last summer, Sam Adams decided to close its patio seating due to an influx of out-of-state visitors.
To celebrate its reopening, the beer hall is releasing a new brew called Brewer Patriot Ale, featuring the tea blend that was thrown overboard during the Boston tea party.
During a Wednesday afternoon event, actors from the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, including one as Samuel Adams himself, will be at the taproom to pour the first official pint.