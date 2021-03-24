BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are making another key signing, this time keeping one of their own.
The team is “finalizing” a deal with defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Free-agent DT Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are working on finalizing a four-year deal for Guy to remain in New England — pending a physical — per sources.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 24, 2021
Guy — along with former teammate Adam Butler — was considered a potential to leave via free agency this year. And when the Patriots signed Davon Godchaux in free agency, it was unclear if Guy would be returning. But with Butler departing to sign with the Dolphins, the Patriots worked out a deal for Guy.
The 31-year-old first joined the Patriots before the 2017 season. He’s played in all but two games since then for New England, starting 79 games and winning a Super Bowl in 2018.
Guy was chosen to be a captain in 2020, and he also was named to the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade Team.