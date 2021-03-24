BOSTON (CBS) — Trade interest continues to grow for N’Keal Harry, with at least four teams now reportedly interested in the Patriots wide receiver.
The Washington Football Team is the latest team to join the fray for New England's disappointing wideout, according to ESPN's John Keim. Harry, the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has caught just 45 passes and four touchdowns for the Patriots over 21 career games in his two NFL seasons.
Keim notes that new Football Team GM Martin Mayhew was with the 49ers when San Francisco showed some pre-draft interest in Harry. Washington is looking to add some more skill position players to its roster, and is "monitoring" Harry's situation.
It's hard to imagine the Patriots moving on from Harry after just two seasons, especially considering he's the first wide receiver to be drafted by Bill Belichick in the first round. But New England added receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency, not to mention tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, so targets may be hard to come by during the 2021 season.
As for what New England could receive for Harry on the trade market, Keim writes that the Patriots likely won’t settle for anything less than a fourth-round pick. With more teams interested in the 23-year-old, the more leverage the Patriots gain in possible trade talks.