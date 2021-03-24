NEWTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a seventh housebreak in Newton in less than a week.
Early Sunday morning, a Newton resident heard noises outside her bedroom. When she got up to investigate, she found a man standing in her bedroom. She said the man was not originally wearing a mask, but quickly put one on when he saw her and then dled downstairs, out the back of the home towards the Charles River Country Club.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 40, who is 6′ tall and about 200 pounds. He has grayish-red eyebrows and was wearing a dark jacket with orange shoulders and orange on the back, tan pants, gray boots and black leather gloves with fabric on the cuffs.
If anyone has any information about the housebreak, they are asked to call the Newton Police Department.