Hurley: The Patriots Are Good Again, And It's OK To Admit It NowYou can have some question marks in certain areas, but you should have no doubt about this: The New England Patriots are once again a very good football team.

What Fans Can Expect When They Return To TD Garden For Bruins, CelticsThe TD Garden has new safety changes in place fans will notice when they arrive on Thursday for the first time in more than a year.

Trent Brown Is One Happy Dude To Be Back With PatriotsAs someone who stands at 6-foot-8, Trent Brown is known for sporting a larger-than-life smile. But he was absolutely beaming when talking about his return to New England on Wednesday.

Report: Patriots Re-Signing Lawrence GuyThe Patriots have made another key signing, this time keeping one of their own.

Patriots' Justin Herron Honored As A Hero For Helping Stop A Sexual Assault In Tempe, ArizonaPatriots offensive lineman Justin Herron is being praised as a hero in Tempe, Arizona, after he helped stop an attempted sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman over the weekend.