BOSTON (CBS) — Nelson Agholor has only been a member of the New England Patriots for a little over a week. But the receiver is already putting in some work with quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton spilled the beans about the two working out on his Instagram account Wednesday, posting a photo of himself and Agholor on the field together. Agholor was in full Patriots gear in the pic, and the receiver confirmed that he was putting in some time with his new QB during his video conference with New England reporters Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re just working hard every day that we are together. We have to maximize those times,” he said.

Despite Newton’s struggles during the 2020 season, Agholor expressed the utmost confidence in the quarterback.

“Cam Newton is a great quarterback. He’s a league MVP for a reason,” he said. “I know he can do whatever needs to be done.”

Agholor was just one of the pieces brought in during New England’s free agency splurge last week. He’s coming off a career year for Las Vegas in 2020, and hopes to be an important piece of the puzzle in turning around the Patriots’ offense next season.

“To be a part of their plan meant a lot because I think they make some very calculated decisions,” he said of being part of the New England’s 2021 free agent class. “For them to bring me in and put me in a position, I’m looking forward to working hard and helping this team be who we need to be.”

Agholor ran a lot of deep routes for the Raiders last season, but said that he’s open to playing anywhere the Patriots want him. His main goal is to help the team find the end zone every time he steps on the field.

“I think the objective is to score, so it’s something I always want to do however I touch the ball. It goes to how you practice,” he said. “You always try to finish in the end zone, burst through those three lines. I practice to finish, so it’s given me results come game time.”