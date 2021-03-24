Patriots' Justin Herron Praised As A Hero For Helping Stop A Sexual Assault In Tempe, ArizonaPatriots offensive lineman Justin Herron is being praised as a hero in Tempe, Arizona, after he helped stop an attempted sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman over the weekend.

Nelson Agholor Already Getting In Some Work With Cam NewtonNelson Agholor is already putting in some work with Cam Newton.

Celtics Rumors: Trade Talks For Aaron Gordon 'Still Alive,' But Boston Not Offering Marcus SmartBoston's trade talks with Orlando for Aaron Gordon are still alive, but the Celtics offer isn't as bountiful as first reported.

Kyle Van Noy Hopes He Can Take Cam Newton Out To Dinner, Settling Last Year's Trash Talk"Of course, of course," Van Noy said. "I want to talk to Cam. I mean I feel like me and Cam have a similar mindset, and that's to win, and I'm excited to work with him.

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy Seems Quite Displeased With His Departure From DolphinsKyle Van Noy seems to still be a bit heated about the way his time in Miami abruptly ended after one year.