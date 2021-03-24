BOSTON (CBS) – Kim Janey will make history Wednesday when she’s sworn in as the first woman and first Black Mayor of Boston, starting a new chapter in the city.
Janey will become the city's 55th mayor when she's sworn at 11:45 a.m. at City Hall.
Chief Justice Kimberly Budd, the first Black woman to lead the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will administer the oath of office. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, the first woman of color to serve on the Boston City Council, will preside over the ceremony.
Janey will serve as acting mayor until the November election. She has not said if she will run for a full term.
She’s taking over for Marty Walsh who was sworn in Tuesday as the Secretary of Labor.