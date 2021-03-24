DUXBURY (CBS) – Duxbury High School has decided to cancel its next scheduled football game as a result of players using anti-Semitic language on the field earlier this month.

Players were accused of using what the district described as “highly offensive” language as part of an on-field play-calling system.

School officials began an investigation and on Tuesday announced that it was confirmed the players used anti-Semitic play-calling terms.

The school announced Wednesday that games scheduled for this weekend against Hingham will not be played.

In collaboration with the Hingham administration, a mutual decision has been made to cancel the varsity football game scheduled for Friday night, as well as the JV and freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday. We believe this is a necessary step in light of the recent incident involving the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury football players. A decision about future games will be made at a later date.

Superintendent of schools John Antonucci said it would be “tone-deaf” to play the game.

“In light of what we’ve learned over the past couple of days, and how serious the matter is, we felt it would be tone-deaf to play a football game. It’s becoming clear that this was a systemic failure that needs to be addressed,” Antonucci said.

Duxbury head coach Dave Maimaron issued a statement Monday on the incident. He did not specify what was said on the field, but said “using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face—inexcusable.”