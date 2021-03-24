DUXBURY (CBS) – Duxbury High School fired head football coach Dave Maimaron and canceled the team’s next scheduled game as a result of players using anti-Semitic language on the field earlier this month.

Players were accused of using what the district described as “highly offensive” language as part of an on-field play-calling system.

Maimaron issued a statement Monday on the incident. He did not specify what was said on the field, but said “using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face—inexcusable.”

School officials began an investigation and on Tuesday announced it was confirmed the players used anti-Semitic play-calling terms.

The school announced Wednesday that games scheduled for this weekend against Hingham will not be played.

In collaboration with the Hingham administration, a mutual decision has been made to cancel the varsity football game scheduled for Friday night, as well as the JV and freshman games scheduled for Saturday and Monday. We believe this is a necessary step in light of the recent incident involving the use of anti-Semitic language by Duxbury football players. A decision about future games will be made at a later date.

Superintendent of schools John Antonucci said it would be “tone-deaf” to play the game.

“In light of what we’ve learned over the past couple of days, and how serious the matter is, we felt it would be tone-deaf to play a football game. It’s becoming clear that this was a systemic failure that needs to be addressed,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci announced several hours later the school has “severed ties with Dave Maimaron as Head Football Coach.” In addition, Maimaron has been placed on paid administrative leave from his teaching position pending further investigation.

First, we want to be perfectly clear that we recognize how serious this is, and it is getting our undivided attention. We also recognize that this is an emotionally-charged issue for our community, and many outside of our community. The outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it. The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing.

Duxbury School District hired Edward Mitnick of Just Training Solutions, LLC to conduct an independent investigation into allegations made against the football team. Mitnick is an attorney and investigator.

Antonucci said the investigation will be concluded in “the most expeditious manner possible.”