By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) – A different kind of milestone was reached at Gillette Stadium this week, but this time it wasn’t a football accomplishment.

On Tuesday, workers administered the 250,000th COVID vaccine at the stadium, which is serving as a mass vaccination site.

In total, Massachusetts has now surpassed 1 million fully vaccinated residents.

Last month, Gillette Stadium celebrated its 65,878th vaccination, which represents its seating capacity.

