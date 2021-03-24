FOXBORO (CBS) – A different kind of milestone was reached at Gillette Stadium this week, but this time it wasn’t a football accomplishment.
On Tuesday, workers administered the 250,000th COVID vaccine at the stadium, which is serving as a mass vaccination site.
Massachusetts ranks #1 for first doses AND total doses administered per capita amongst states with 5 million people.
In total, Massachusetts has now surpassed 1 million fully vaccinated residents.
Last month, Gillette Stadium celebrated its 65,878th vaccination, which represents its seating capacity.