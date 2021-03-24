WOBURN (CBS) – The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office has a new comfort dog and they’re looking for help from children to come up with a name him.
The Black Labrador puppy is expected to join the team in April and then start training for several months. He will help reduce stress and anxiety across the 54 cities and towns in the county.
District Attorney Marian Ryan wants kids who live in the county to help her name him. Submissions can be made online on the D.A.’s website or sent by mail to:
Middlesex District Attorney’s Office
15 Commonwealth Avenue
Woburn, MA 01801
Please note “Puppy Naming Contest” on all entries. Names must be one or two syllables and must be received by April 3.
The winner will get a prize and a visit from the puppy.
“This is a first for us and we hope that our new dog will help us to promote wellness in our office and travel with us to incidents across the county to help our law enforcement partners and community stakeholders,” Ryan said in a statement.