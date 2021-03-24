WALTHAM (CBS) – Clauvens Janvier, the man charged in a series of random and unprovoked attacks in Waltham, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Wednesday.
A judge allowed Janvier to keep his face hidden during his arraignment. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Prosecutors said Janvier committed 11 attacks in November on several nights between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The victims, all men, were alone and beaten with blunt objects.
In court Wednesday, prosecutors said all the victims were surprised by the attacks. There were no robberies, and very little was said between the victims and their attacker.
Janvier was arrested on December 11. Police said they found a machete, clothing, a gun, two knives and ammunition in his car. Detectives said they also found blood stains on a pair of Janvier’s boots.
DNA from the boots came back with a profile that was a mixture of two people. Waltham Police took samples of the 11 assault victims, and one was a match for the blood stain.
Prosecutors also said Janvier was responsible for firing shots at a gas station on November 24 after an argument with another man. Officers found shell cases that matched the gun and ammunition found in his car.
Janvier is due back in court for a hearing on April 1.