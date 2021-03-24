BOSTON (CBS) — The trade rumors surrounding the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon were smoldering Tuesday morning. The fire died down a bit, but the talks are “still alive” with the NBA Trade Deadline just over 24 hours away.
Boston and Orlando are still talking swap, but if the two teams are to reach a deal, it isn't expected to happen until 3 p.m. on Thursday. And according to The Boston Herald's Mark Murphy, the Celtics' offer isn't as plentiful as first reported Tuesday.
Initially, it was reported that Boston was the "frontrunner" for Gordon after offering up a pair of first-round picks. It was reported that the Celtics may even pony up Marcus Smart for the versatile Magic forward, which did not sit well with green teamers, given that Smart is the heart and soul of the Boston defense.
But according to Murphy, the Celtics are offering Orlando a single first-round pick and a young player — not Smart. Danny Ainge is doing all he can not to include a second first-round pick in his offer.
Gordon is having the best season of his career and would certainly fit that “shooting and size” criteria that Ainge said is on his wish list this trade season. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.6 points this season, shooting a solid 40 percent from downtown, while adding 6.6 rebounds per game.