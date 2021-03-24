Celtics Rumors: Trade Talks For Aaron Gordon 'Still Alive,' But Boston Not Offering Marcus SmartBoston's trade talks with Orlando for Aaron Gordon are still alive, but the Celtics offer isn't as bountiful as first reported.

Kyle Van Noy Hopes He Can Take Cam Newton Out To Dinner, Settling Last Year's Trash Talk"Of course, of course," Van Noy said. "I want to talk to Cam. I mean I feel like me and Cam have a similar mindset, and that's to win, and I'm excited to work with him.

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy Seems Quite Displeased With His Departure From DolphinsKyle Van Noy seems to still be a bit heated about the way his time in Miami abruptly ended after one year.

Report: N'Keal Harry Now Drawing Trade Interest From 4 TeamsTrade interest continues to grow for N'Keal Harry, with at least four teams now reportedly interested in the Patriots wide receiver.

Celtics Players Say They Have No Beef With Tristan ThompsonThere are some rumblings that Tristan Thompson isn't well liked in the Boston locker room, but Celtics players have come out to say that simply is not true.