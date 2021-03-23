BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though Justin Rohrwasser’s Patriots career is over without the kicker ever playing in a game for New England.

The team waived Rohrwasser on Tuesday. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots went off the board by drafting Rohrwasser in the fifth round in the 2020 draft. The kicker out of Marshall was not expected to be drafted, but Bill Belichick selected him with the 159th overall pick — the first of three kickers to be drafted.

Moments after the selection was made, Rohrwasser became the subject of controversy for his “Three Percenters” tattoo. The Three Percenters have been labeled an extremist group by the Anti-Defamation League. Rohrwasser denounced the group in his conference call shortly after being drafted, and he said he’d remove the tattoo.

Rohrwasser’s first summer with the team didn’t go well, though, and he was released at the end of training camp. He was signed to the team’s practice squad, where he spent the full season. Veteran Nick Folk — who had kicked for the team in 2019 — ably handled the kicking duties for the team, and he was re-signed for the 2021 season as well.

Linebacker Cassh Maluia — a sixth-round pick by New England last year — was also placed on waivers by the Patriots on Tuesday, along with linebacker Michael Pinckney.

In addition to Folk, the Patriots also have Roberto Aguayo under contract at the kicker position.