BOSTON (CBS) — A new art installation in Boston is welcoming in the spring weather in an unusual way. A local developer has set up 1,900 pink lawn flamingos on Seaport Common.
WS Development says the goal is to make people smile this spring. The lawn ornaments were designed by late Fitchburg artist Don Featherstone, who created the pink plastic flamingo.
The birds will be in the Seaport until March 30. On April 1, 400 flamingos will appear at The Street Chestnut Hill, and 1,100 will fly over to MarketStreet Lynnfield.
Flamingo fans can follow the flock’s journey via the hashtag #whattheflock.