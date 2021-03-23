BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday marks the 182nd anniversary of the word “O.K.” – and it all started right here in Boston.
CBS This Morning explained that a newspaper editor first used “o.k.” at the end of a paragraph in the Saturday edition of the Boston Morning Post in 1839. It was a deliberate misspelling of the phrase “all correct” that was meant to poke fun at a rival newspaper.
According to the History Channel, abbreviations were all the rage in the 19th century, just like they are now with “LOL” and “OMG.”