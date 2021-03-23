BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will testify Tuesday afternoon at an oversight hearing on the state’s COVID vaccine rollout.
Baker is scheduled to take questions from the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management at 3 p.m. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above.
This will be the second time the governor has testified before the panel. Last month, Baker told them the biggest issue has been the limited supply of the vaccine.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders will testify at 4 p.m.