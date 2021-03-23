BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released graduation ceremony guidelines for K-12 public and private schools, along with colleges in the state.
Indoor commencements must comply with the regulations set for the particular type of venue.
If the event is outdoors, there is no capacity limit as long as there is social distancing (six feet of separation between groups) and air flow. Tents are only allowed if at least 50% of the perimeter is open.
The DESE said graduations should be as short as possible and no food or drink is allowed. There shouldn't be gatherings before or after.
Masks and staggered entrance/exits are required for all graduates, faculty members, and guests. Graduates can walk across the stages individually and turn their tassel instead of being handed a diploma.
Brass and wind instruments are discouraged.
Attendees must tell the school after if they tested positive for COVID-19 for contact tracing purposes.
For more information, visit mass.gov.