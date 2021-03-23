BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s new acting Mayor Kim Janey began her first historic day in office by going back to school.
Janey, a Roxbury resident, went to the Edwards Middle School in Charlestown Tuesday morning for a brief visit. She was a student there as a child. Then, it was on to City Hall where Janey will now take over the responsibility of leading Boston through the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: 'Taking Advantage Of The Pandemic': Furloughed Hotel Workers Picket In Boston
She’s taking over for Marty Walsh who resigned Monday night after he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the next Labor Secretary. Walsh left for Washington Tuesday morning.READ MORE: Flock Of Nearly 2,000 Lawn Flamingos On Display In Boston's Seaport Neighborhood
Janey will hold the office as acting mayor until the November election. She’s the city’s 55th mayor, but when she’s sworn in Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. she will the first woman and the first Black mayor in Boston’s history.
“This is the City I love. This is the City where I have been a student and a parent, an organizer and an advocate, a City Councilor and the City Council President. I am proud to continue my work with you, as your Mayor,” she wrote in an open letter to the city Tuesday.MORE NEWS: 'It's Bittersweet,' Marty Walsh Heads To Washington To Start 'New Challenge' As Labor Secretary
“In the days ahead, partnering together, we will focus on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, safely reopening our City and renewing our communities. And, as we reopen, we will take the steps to become a more equitable, more joyful, more resilient Boston.”