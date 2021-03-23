ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Disney is testing facial recognition technology.
According to the blog, the technology captures an image of a guest’s face, converting that picture into a unique number. That number is then linked to a guest’s MagicBand or park admission.
Disney officials said the move comes in an effort to integrate more touch-free features throughout the park.
If you’re worried about data security, Disney said the images captured will only be stored for 30 days.