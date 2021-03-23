BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,476 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 582,159 while the total number of deaths is 16,578.READ MORE: 'Herd Immunity' Will Be Reached When Massachusetts Fully Vaccinates 4.1 Million People, Baker Says
There were 49,100 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: Boston Among 74 School Districts To Request Waiver To Delay Elementary In-Person Learning
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.20%.
There are 608 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of five since Monday.MORE NEWS: Duxbury High School Football Team Used Anti-Semitic Language In Play-Calling System
There are an estimated 27,006 active cases in Massachusetts.