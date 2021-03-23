BOSTON (CBS) – The superintendent of Boston Public Schools wants to delay the return of full-time in-person learning until the end of April.
The district filed a waiver Monday to delay the start for students in grades K-8 until Monday, April 26, which is three weeks after the state’s deadline.READ MORE: 'The World Has Changed': RI-Based Hasbro Wants To Update Monopoly's Community Chest Cards
In a letter to State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley obtained by the Boston Globe, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said the delay would give them more time to prepare school buildings and make sure “most” of the teachers and staff are vaccinated.READ MORE: COVID Shelter-In-Place Orders Led To Weight Gain, Study Finds
The deadline to file waivers with the state was Monday.MORE NEWS: School Bus Driver, 7 Children Hurt In Shrewsbury Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
Elementary schools in Massachusetts will be required to have “full-time, in-person instruction five days per week” starting Monday, April 5. Middle schools will have to do the same by Wednesday, April 28. A date has not been set yet for high schools.