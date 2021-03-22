Celtics Trade Rumors: Boston Has Reportedly Been Engaged In Trade Talks For Aaron GordonThe Celtics are expected to be active at this year's NBA trade deadline, and this time around, Danny Ainge is actually expected to swing a trade. Orlando's Aaron Gordon is the latest player connected to Ainge's quest to improve the Celtics this season.

Robert Kraft Was 'Really Happy' For Tom Brady After Super Bowl Win With BuccaneersWhile Kraft indicated he wasn't happy to see his team's relationship with Brady end, he was happy to see Brady win his seventh Super Bowl.

Celtics Trade Rumors: Atlanta's Collins, Bogdanovic Reportedly On Boston's RadarThe NBA Trade Deadline is just a few days away, and the Boston Celtics remain a team that needs some help. A lot of help.

James White 'Taking His Time' In Free AgencyWith the start of free agency last week in the NFL, deals were made fast and furiously around the league. Free-agent running back James White, though, was merely a spectator.

Robert Kraft On Patriots Free Agent Spending Spree: 'We're In This Business To Win'Robert Kraft knows that nothing is guaranteed, but the Patriots owner is showing no buyer's remorse after New England's free agent spending spree.