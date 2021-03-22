WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Two people from Lawrence died after their car veered off Interstate 93 South in New Hampshire Monday. It happened around 5 a.m. near Exit 3 in Windham.
New Hampshire State Police identified the victims as 23-year-old Lesley Martinez Velazquez and 31-year-old Sasha Peralta.READ MORE: Supreme Court Will Consider Reinstating Death Sentence For Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Their 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the highway and crashed through a guardrail, police said. The car rolled down an embankment and came to a stop 100 yards off the road. Both victims were ejected and fatally injured.READ MORE: Duxbury High School Investigating Football Team's Use Of 'Highly Offensive' Play-Calling Language
According to authorities, speed and alcohol appear to be factors, but the crash is still under investigation.
The two right lanes of the highway were closed while crews responded to the scene.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Now Available For New Hampshire Residents 50 And Older
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Trooper Edward Perciballi at 603-223-6172 or email Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov.